INDIAN ARMY

Army Man Killed, 8 Injured After Their Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag

An army man was killed and eight of them were injured after their behicals skidded off the road and fell in a gorgeon Saturday in Anantnag of Jammu and Kashmir.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: May 04, 2024, 08:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The incidennt took place near the Verinag area of the south Kashmir district. Nine army personnel were injured and rushed to the hospital, they said.

They added that out of nine injured, one jawan succumbed to his injuries.

As per officials, the vehicle lost control and vehical skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge.

