Army officer rapes Russian woman in Kanpur, victim's statement recorded; accused still at large

Kanpur: In an alleged sexual assault case of a Russian woman by an Army officer here at Cantt area on December 10, the victim has got her statement was recorded by police under Section 161 of CrPC. The accused officer has earlier tried to molest the victim, said the police.

Nikhil Pathak, ASP, Kanpur, told Zee News that the police sent the victim to the district hospital for medical examination, adding that the accused officer, Colonel Neeraj Gehlot, will soon be arrested."

The accused Colonel is absconding for the past 48 hours. The mobile phone of the accused is turned on, but the police and surveillance teams failed to nab the accused Colonel.

The Russian woman was raped after being invited by the accused for dinner at the officer’s mess in the city’s Cantt area on December 10.

The incident was reported when after the victim's husband, a civilian, lodged a complaint against the accused at the Cantt police station on December 12, stating that his friend Colonel Neeraj Gehlot asked him and his wife to come for dinner at his official residence.

The man was allegedly offered a drink laced with sedatives when he reached the Colonel’s official bungalow with his wife. After taking the drink, the man was knocked out of his senses. The Army officer then forcibly took his friend's wife to another room and overpowered to rape her.

The victim later narrated the incident to her husband, who then accompanied her to the police station to file the complaint.