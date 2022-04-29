Srinagar: Former Chief Minister of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah questioned that if the situation is normal as claimed by the government, then why Shab-e-Qadr, Jumat-Ul-Vida prayers are barred at the historic Jamia Masjid.

Portraying tourist arrivals as normalcy won’t do, government must explain if this deliberate interference in religion or situation is bad, the NC leader said.

Omar asked, “On one hand, the government claims the situation was normal, why Jumat-Ul-Vida and Shab-e-Qadr prayers have been disallowed at the historic Jamia Masjid.”

He said that linking tourist arrivals with normalcy won’t do. “Tourism can’t be linked with normalcy. Either it is artificial normalcy or the one being portrayed by the government itself. The fact is that the situation is far from normal,” he added.

The former J&K CM further said, "The accession was not a mistake. I do not believe India has irrevocably adopted this path. But it is a matter of concern. When you have processions outside mosques and there are slogans of (if you want to live in this country, you will have to chant Jai Shri Ram), what do you think people will feel."

Bashing the Center as well as TV Anchors on bulldozing property issue, Junior Abdullah said " I am sorry, but when bulldozers are run over the houses of Muslims and television channel anchors are shouting that we might have to import bulldozers, what do you think people will feel when news anchors on top of those bulldozers ask them why only a wall was destroyed and why not the full building.” He said they should be “impartial but the act as partial"?

Over the issue of one country and one language, Omar said, “India is too diverse to have one national language. When you pick up a currency note gives space to all the languages. It's understood that we are more than one language and more than one religion, why should there be a national language' I do not think a place like India needs a national language, we do not need a national religion."

Meanwhile, Peoples alliance for Gupkar declaration (PAGD) spokesmen M Y Tarigami in a statement said, "Administration’s directive not to allow prayers on Shab-e-Qadr, Jumat-Ul-Vida at historic Jamia Masjid Srinagar unacceptable.”

Tarigami added, "Since it amounts to direct interference in the people's religious matters, the move is unacceptable and reprehensible."

PAGD urges the government to reconsider its decision forthwith and allow the people to offer prayers, Tarigami said.

Earlier authorities have asked the managing body of the Jamia Masjid, not to offer prayers on Shab-e-Qadar and Jumat-Ul-Vida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Reacting to the statement of Omar and PAGD and other politicians about the ban of prayers at Jamia Masjid, Jammu and Kashmir police too issued a statement saying there were inputs and we had apprehension about the law-and-order problem.

A top police official said that they had received credible inputs that some fringe elements may cause disruptions and resort to law-and-order problems at the historic Jamia Masjid on the eve of Shab-e-Qadr and Jumat-Ul-Vida prayers.

“Keeping in view the inputs, a decision to close the masjid temporarily was taken,” the official said, that after 3 pm Friday (Jumat-Ul-Vida), people are yet again free to offer prayers at the masjid.