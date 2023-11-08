Artificial Rain, Ban On App-Based Taxis From Outside: Delhi Govt Moves To Combat Pollution

Delhi government has decided to go for artificial rain in the city in a move to combat air pollution. The AAP government has also banned entry of app-based taxis from other states.

Delhi government ministers today held a meeting with officials of IIT-Kanpur and discussed the possibility of artificial rains to help suppress pollutants present in the air. After the meeting, the government approved the proposal for the rain and now the rain is likely to be created on November 20. The IIT-Kanpur officials said that even if there are only 40 per cent clouds in the sky, rain can be created.

Amid the rising pollution, the Delhi government also announced an early winter holiday for schools from November 9 to November 18. The Delhi government order in this regard referred to the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) IV implemented in Delhi in view of the severe air pollution.

"All schools shall observe winter break from November 9 to November 18, 2023," said an order from the Education Department of the Delhi government.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai today chaired a meeting of all concerned departments to ensure compliance with the instructions given by the Supreme Court yesterday regarding pollution. Meanwhile, there is no clarity over the implementation of the odd-even scheme after the apex court termed the move 'all optics'.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed grave concern over the hazardous air quality in the national capital and directed that farmers should stop stubble burning forthwith in Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh, saying it was one of the major contributors to air pollution.

A thick toxic haze or 'smog', continued to hang heavy over the national capital as the air quality remained in the 'severe' category on Wednesday, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said.