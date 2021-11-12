हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
drugs case

Aryan Khan appears before NCB to mark his weekly presence in drugs case

The court granted bail to Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha on October 29.

Aryan Khan appears before NCB to mark his weekly presence in drugs case

Aryan Khan, who was recently granted bail in the drugs case, appeared before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), to mark his weekly (every Friday) presence before the agency.

On November 7, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the NCB summoned Aryan Khan for questioning, however, he could not appear citing fever.

Bombay High Court had issued a detailed bail order of Aryan Khan on October 29, which stated that he should appear before NCB every Friday and was asked to surrender his passport.

The court had asked all three bail applicants - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmum Dhamecha - to appear before the NCB Mumbai office every Friday, between 11.00 am to 2.00 pm to mark their presence.

The court granted bail to Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha on October 29. Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3.

READ | Ahead of Aryan Khan's birthday, sister Suhana Khan shares precious childhood pic!

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals have been arrested so far in the case. 

