Ahead of Aryan Khan's birthday, sister Suhana Khan shares precious childhood pic!

New Delhi: Ahead of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's birthday on Saturday (November 13), his sister Suhana Khan shared an unseen childhood picture of the duo and their cousins Alia Chhiba and Arjun Chhiba.

Alia and Arjun are Gauri Khan's brother Vikrant Chhiba's children. Suhana had reshared Alia Chhiba's Instagram story on her account as well.

In the picture, little Suhana and Alia were seen sitting on a stroller and talking. On the other hand, a young Aryan and Arjun were standing beside the stroller, posing for the camera.

Take a look at her post:

Arjun Chhiba had also reshared a recent picture of him and Aryan Khan on social media which was originally shared by Gauri Khan on her Instagram account. Aryan Khan could be spotted with a pink guitar in the picture.

Arjun called Gauri Khan and Aryan the 'strongest people' he knew in the post.

Aryan Khan was granted bail in the drugs on cruise case by Bombay High Court after he was arrested by NCB officials on October 3.

This week on Wednesday, Pooja Dadlani, manager of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, skipped the questioning with the Mumbai Police, on Wednesday. She cited health-related reasons for not appearing before the police.

The Mumbai Police said that it will call Dadlani again for the same. ANI tweeted, “Mumbai Police had called actor Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani for questioning but she did not appear before them citing health reasons. Her statement is important for SIT and in the time to come, we'll summon her again for questioning.”