Covid-19 in India: Centre extends containment measures till February 28

New Delhi: In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases, the Union Home Secretary has written to the chief secretaries of all States/UTs, asking them to issues necessary directions to authorities concerned for effective management of the disease.



"All States/UTs must observe all precautions and not let the guard down," Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the Home Secretary wrote, cautioning the states against being lax when it comes to following Covid protocols. The Home ministry extended Covid-19 guidelines and the following containment measures till February 28.



In wake of rising COVID cases, Union Home Secretary writes to chief secretaries all States/UTs, asking to issues necessary directions to authorities concerned for effective management of the disease "All States/UTs must observe all precautions¬ let the guard down,"he writes pic.twitter.com/2sXdPEbWUw — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2022

Meanwhile, on Thursday (January 27), the government said that while early indications of Covid infections plateauing have been reported in some places, but the trend needs to be observed. It also noted that 400 districts have logged weekly Covid positivity of over 10%.

Stressing the need to continue with precautions to curb the surge in infections, it noted that Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan were recording a high number of Covid cases. However, a decrease in Covid cases and positivity rate have been observed in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Odisha, Haryana, and West Bengal, the government stated.

Warning against any lax in observing Covid-appropriate behaviour, Lav Agarwal, the joint secretary in the Health Ministry said 400 districts have reported over 10% weekly Covid positivity while in 141 districts it was between five to 10 % in the week ending January 26. The top 10 states in terms of active Covid cases were contributing over 77% of total active infections in the country, Agarwal said, adding 11 states have over 50,000 active Covid cases while Karnataka, Maharashtra and Kerala have over 3 lakh active infections.

