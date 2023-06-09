Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Devendra Fadnavis Over 'Aurangzeb Ki Aulaad' Remarks On Kolhapur Violence

Hyderabad: Taking a dig at Maharashtra's Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for his recent "Aurangazeb ki aulaad," remarks, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief on Asaduddin Owaisi hit back with do they know who are the offspring of Nathuram Godse and Vaman Shivram Apte. Owaisi's remarks come in the wake of the controversy that erupted following the Kolhapur violence in Maharashtra, where a protest against alleged objectionable social media posts on Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan turned violent.

On Wednesday Fadnavis had said, "Suddenly, in some districts of Maharashtra, sons of Aurangzeb took birth. They keep the status of Aurangzeb and show their posters. Because of this, there are tensions. Questions arise, where do these sons of Aurangzeb come from? Who are behind this? We will find this out."

Owaisi, while addressing a programme of his party on Thursday said, "Maharashtra's Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis said 'Aurangzeb ke aulaad.' Do you know everything? I didn't know you (Fadnavis) were such an expert. Then you should know who the children of Godse and Apte too, who are they?"

A curfew was imposed in Maharashtra's Kolhapur on Wednesday after a violent clash broke out between two groups. Police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sharad Pawar on Thursday said that there is no need for politics in the Kolhapur incident. "Unfortunately, some people have created such a situation. This is not right for society...Common people have to pay its price...There is no need for politics in this. When this is investigated, the truth will come before everyone," the Nationalist Congress chief said while speaking to the reporters.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasized the government's responsibility for maintaining law and order in the state and appealed to the public for peace and calm. "The government is responsible for maintaining law and order in the state. I also appeal to the public for peace and calm. The police investigation is underway and action will be taken against those found guilty..." said Shinde.