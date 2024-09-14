Asia’s Largest Soundproof Bridge, Built With Massive Rs 960 Budget In MP’s Seoni, Severely Damaged

Asia’s largest soundproof bridge, constructed in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on National Highway 44 has been severely damaged after continuous rainfall. The bridge was constructed with a massive budget of Rs 960 crores by a private company.

As per multiple reports, the repair work is currently underway, causing frequent traffic disruptions on the highway, which connects Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

The bridge, located near the Pench Tiger Reserve on the Seoni-Nagpur route, was designed to minimize noise pollution and includes light reducers and 14 wildlife underpasses. Constructed by private firm Dilip Buildcon at a cost of ₹960 crores, the bridge spans 29 kilometers. Despite a 10-year guarantee, the structure began showing signs of damage just five years after completion, with cracks and broken sections reported following heavy rainfall.

Traffic on the highway has been partially halted as the company responsible for its construction undertakes repair efforts. The early deterioration raises concerns about the bridge's durability and the effectiveness of the engineering, given the significant investment involved.