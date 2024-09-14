Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2793212https://zeenews.india.com/india/asia-s-largest-soundproof-bridge-built-with-massive-rs-960-budget-in-mp-s-seoni-severely-damaged-due-to-heavy-rain-2793212.html
NewsIndia
SOUNDPROOF BRIDGE

Asia’s Largest Soundproof Bridge, Built With Massive Rs 960 Budget In MP’s Seoni, Severely Damaged

The repair work is currently underway, causing frequent traffic disruptions on the highway, which connects Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 14, 2024, 03:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Asia’s Largest Soundproof Bridge, Built With Massive Rs 960 Budget In MP’s Seoni, Severely Damaged Picture source: 'X'

Asia’s largest soundproof bridge, constructed in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on National Highway 44 has been severely damaged after continuous rainfall. The bridge was constructed with a massive budget of Rs 960 crores by a private company. 

As per multiple reports, the repair work is currently underway, causing frequent traffic disruptions on the highway, which connects Kashmir to Kanyakumari. 

The bridge, located near the Pench Tiger Reserve on the Seoni-Nagpur route, was designed to minimize noise pollution and includes light reducers and 14 wildlife underpasses. Constructed by private firm Dilip Buildcon at a cost of ₹960 crores, the bridge spans 29 kilometers. Despite a 10-year guarantee, the structure began showing signs of damage just five years after completion, with cracks and broken sections reported following heavy rainfall. 

Traffic on the highway has been partially halted as the company responsible for its construction undertakes repair efforts. The early deterioration raises concerns about the bridge's durability and the effectiveness of the engineering, given the significant investment involved. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Radical Groups Target Hindu Festivals: A Conspiracy to Bleed India!
DNA Video
DNA: Indore Shocker- Army Trainees and Women Assaulted at Tourist Spot!
DNA Video
DNA: Encounter Politics Heats Up: Akhilesh Takes on Yogi Over Mafia Crackdown
DNA Video
DNA: Why Muslims themselves start demolishing mosque amid the controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Mamata Banerjee Ready to Resign: Big Political Move in Bengal
DNA Video
Who is Sarwar Chishti? Stirring Muslim Sentiments Over Waqf Amendment
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Hindus so angry in Shimla?
DNA Video
DNA: Are Hindus really becoming a minority in Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Have you seen IQ test of children studying in madrasas?
DNA Video
DNA: Why terrorist praising Rahul Gandhi?