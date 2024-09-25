Asprofin Bank and 360 Wowcom have launched two next-generation phones pre-loaded with a 360 Wow Live Digital Ecosystem App, marking a considerable leap forward in consumer-market phones' communicative and functional abilities. The devices launched today and the digital life ecosystem app, available in the later stages of Q4 2024, are a result of Asprofin Bank's $ 1 Billion investment in the technology and data industry and an amalgamation of Asprofin Bank and 360 Wowcom's common objective to deliver next-generation technology to consumers, enterprises, and government users.

DK Wei Chen, Asprofin Bank's Director of Technology, commented, "The new phones and app suite reflect Asprofin Bank's dedication to customer-centric innovation, ensuring secure, global data connectivity for all users with first-to-market products."

Satellite Phone

The first in the lineup of phones is a satellite phone with two data communication radios and an onboard AI compute chip that helps the phone seamlessly switch between traditional cellular 5G data and satellite data communication. The satellite data connectivity is supported by a constellation of proprietary and partnering organization low earth orbit satellites, which provide high throughput data transmission when 4G and 5G signals are too weak or reliable roaming data is unavailable. Regarding photography, the new phone offers an industry-leading tri-camera 108MP, 50MP, and 50MP setup supported by Optic Image Stabilization and AI Engine-assisted Electronic Image Stabilization from the AI compute chip. Guo Wei Zhen of 360 Wowcom emphasized, "This camera is a game-changer, offering stunning clarity and true-to-life color accuracy."

360 Foldable

On September 18, 2024, the New York Times reported, "The rectangular design of the quintessential smartphone is getting stale for lots of people [....] That's why the next phone I buy won't be another "same, same" iteration of the iPhone. It will be a foldable, a phone with a bendable display that flips open like a book." The 360 Wowcom foldable satisfies these emerging consumer needs with a flexible display. The larger display on the foldable provides the accessibility of a handheld laptop, doubling the consumer's productivity and making it a hybrid workspace for individuals. Adding a front-facing under-display camera ensures the user experience remains uninterrupted with minimal bezel interference. The decision to implement this camera comes after the initial introduction of the technology by ZTE in 2020 and the improvements observed in Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6.

360 Wow Live App

The 360 Wow Live app comes pre-loaded, which gives the customer access to a digital life ecosystem that includes Asprofin Bank's secure wallet, a social media space, a tailored news feed, an online marketplace, and a secure messaging app.

Asprofin Bank Wallet & Secure Messaging

The app hosts Asprofin Bank's secure wallet that provides customers with decentralized access to their funds with a one-click FIDO-compliant 3-fold authentication method for authorizing cross-border and low-risk transactions. The in-app frameworks surpass AES and CMEA encryption compliance and leverage Asprofin Bank's payment processing, wire transfer, and custodial backend. The messaging app allows multiple-user video calls, collaborative workspaces, and transferring money between contacts. All this information remains secure via the implementation of Blockchain 4.0 technology, which ensures the ultimate privacy and data security measures, so there we have it, an ultra-secure messaging app that is a class apart from mainstream peer-to-peer messaging services like Signal.

Social Media

The social media space features a platform where people can post life updates through images and videos, comment on posts, interact with each other through video co-sharing, and post updates that are only viewable for 24 hours. Upon our review, we noticed that the app addresses the biggest growing problem in social media today: the idolization of celebrities and influencers, as the Breeze Newspaper puts it. By introducing private spaces, communities, venue-based chats, and interest bubbles, everyone can have an open conversation without social image pressures. One unique feature that stood out to us is live document markup within the social realm and moderated post-building for community workspaces, a place where ideas come to life, and on-the-go digital collaboration is the new mainstream.

Marketplace

The 360 Wow Live app marketplace moves away from traditional ad-based intelligence, where data privacy is lost. The app stores consumer data preferences on the phone, with all data exchanged between buyers and sellers using a blockchain-driven data handshake. Keywords tailor search preferences and remain on the phone till the next purchase or change in user search terms. Regarding sellers who want to market their products, the AI within the marketplace actively matches both parties through a private requirement exchange, with identities only being revealed at the discretion of each user or in repeat purchases to build brand loyalty.

About Asprofin Bank

Asprofin Bank, established in 2013, is a leading offshore financial institution licensed under the Offshore Banking Act of 1996. Regulated by the Financial Services Unit of the Commonwealth of Dominica, it specializes in global banking, wealth management, and cross-border financial solutions.

About 360 Wowcom

360 Wowcom is a leading technology company specializing in advanced data processing, AI-driven solutions, and wellness innovations. Known for cutting-edge products like satellite communication devices and wellness tech, 360 Wowcom revolutionizes industries, enhances global connectivity, and drives health tech solutions worldwide.

