Assam: BJP Govt Bans Consumption Of Beef In Hotels, Restaurants, Public Places

The BJP government in Assam has banned serving and consumption of beef in restaurants, hotels and public places. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday that the decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet to amend the existing laws on beef consumption to incorporate the new provisions.

This is in line with the broader stand of the BJP against beef (cow meat) consumption. "We have decided to ban serving and consumption of beef in restaurants, hotel and public places," Sarma told a press conference here.

Explaining the move, the Assam CM said, "We had brought a law three years ago to ban the killings of cows in Assam. We achieved a big success in achieving that. Now, we have decided to ban serving beef in restaurants, hotels, public places and public functions in Assam. Earlier, the law used to ban sale and consumption within a radius of five kilometres of any temple. Now, the law will be applicable across the state."

आज असम मंत्रिमंडल ने राज्य के होटलों, रेस्टोरेंट्स और सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर गोमांस पर प्रतिबंध लगाने का निर्णय लिया है।#AssamBeefBan pic.twitter.com/Nhda2uQ3Gt — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 4, 2024

In another development, two stalls selling Bangladeshi goods at the global expo in Silchar were removed by the organisers after Bajrang Dal members demanded that no products from the neighbouring country be sold, citing atrocities on Hindus and other minorities there.

A team of Bajrang Dal members met the organisers and told them that no products could be sold at the expo, and all advertisement materials with the word "Bangladesh" must be removed immediately.