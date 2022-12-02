topStoriesenglish
DIBRUGARH RAGGING CASE

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's BIG MOVE Dibrugarh Ragging incident

Dibrugarh ragging case: Himanta Biswa Sarma said that if the police, administration, and authorities of the educational institutions work together, incidents of ragging will not happen.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 12:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's BIG MOVE Dibrugarh Ragging incident

Taking note of Dibrugarh University ragging incident, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the state government will soon conduct a drive against the illegal boarders at hostels of different educational institutions in the state. "The former students of any educational institutions will not be allowed to stay at the hostels. We will strictly implement this rule across the state," he said.

Himanta Biswa Sarma further said that if the police, administration, and authorities of the educational institutions work together, incidents of ragging will not happen. "To detect illegal boarders, the state government will conduct a special drive at the educational institutions," the chief minister added.

Anand Sharma, an M.Com student of Dibrugarh University faced severe ragging by a few seniors at the hostel of the varsity last week. He then jumped off a two-storey building of the hostel to "save himself from extreme mental and physical harassment". Sharma, who sustained severe injuries, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Doctors submitted that he is out of danger. The Dibrugarh University has already rusticated 18 students who were allegedly involved in the ragging incident.

An FIR was lodged and police had arrested four accused. On Thursday, another student who was also involved in the incident has also been detained by the police. However, the main accused, a former student of the university, is still absconding.

