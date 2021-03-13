Assam Elections 2021: Smriti Irani calls Congress ‘most corrupt party’, says only BJP works for poor

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani attacked Congress and labelled it as the “most corrupt party” on Saturday (March 13).

Addressing a rally in Assam before the upcoming polls, Irani called Congress the “most corrupt party” and accused it of never working for the poor. and urged people to vote for the BJP in order to avail benefits of the central and state schemes.

"There is no one more corrupt than Congress. Only BJP is the party, which works for the benefit of the poors," the Union Textiles Minister was quoted as saying by PTI.

"The BJP government has worked tirelessly for the people in tea gardens across the state," she added. The BJP minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal have launched various schemes to benefit the poor of the state.

Irani, in her maiden election campaign rally in Assam, also took potshots at Congress for its alliance or ‘Mahajoth’, ahead of the state elections, with Maulana Badaruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF.

"A senior Congress leader, when he was alive, had spoken against joining hands with (Badruddin) Ajmal. After his death, Congress forged an alliance with him. They joined hands with those who tried to attack culture & the tribe of Assam,” ANI quoted Irani as saying.

In a veiled attack at former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who was a Rajya Sabha MP from Assam, the BJP MP said, "There are some tall leaders of Congress from Assam who even became PM. But, AIIMS came to Assam only during Narendra Modi's tenure."

The Assam Assembly election for 126-member seats will be held in three phases from March 27. The first phase of election for 47 seats will be held on March 27, second phase for 39 seats on April 1 and the third phase for 40 seats will be held on April 6.

