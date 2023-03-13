Assam HSLC Paper Leak: Science Exam To Be Held On This Date, Says Minister

New Delhi: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Monday said that the Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) General Science paper, which was cancelled on Sunday following reports regarding the paper leak, will now be held on March 30. Pegu further said that the cancelled English examination in JR Higher Secondary School, Ganirgram will now be held on March 28.

"The cancelled examination of General Science scheduled today (13/3/23) will now be held on 30 March 2023. On the other hand, the cancelled English examination in JR Higher Secondary School, Ganirgram will be held on 28th March. SEBA has issued notice," the minister said in his tweet.

HSLC or Matric Science exam was scheduled for March 13 but was cancelled in view of media reports of leakage of the question paper. Considering the reports, Pegu said, "SEBA has cancelled the General Science examination of the ongoing HSLC examination scheduled for 13/03/2023 in view of media reports of leakage of the question paper."

In this regard, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam has also released a notification on Sunday.

"News is telecasted in a section of media today evening that a handwritten model question paper of HSLC examination of General science C3 subject which is to be held on 13th March 2023 is available in the hands of some candidates and it spread on the social media. We have a belief that such news may create confusion in minds of the candidates and keeping in view of this, the examination of the General science C3 subject which is to be held on 13th March 2023 is cancelled," the notification said.

Meanwhile, the Assam Director General of Police GP Singh said that a criminal case has been registered and CID Assam will investigate the matter."

Reference media reports of leakage of General Science (C3) question paper of HSLC examination scheduled for March 13th 2023 conducted by Board of Secondary Education, Assam - A criminal case has been registered and would be investigated by CID Assam. We would bring the culprits and conspirators to law," DGP GP Singh tweeted.