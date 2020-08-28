हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assam

Assam okays Rs 50-lakh insurance cover for journalists, home guards succumbing to COVID-19

The decision was taken during a meeting of the council of ministers, chaired by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in which the cabinet approved the proposal to provide insurance coverage to journalists, home guards and casual employees.  

Assam okays Rs 50-lakh insurance cover for journalists, home guards succumbing to COVID-19
Image courtesy: Twitter/@CMOofficeAssam

Guwahati: The Assam Cabinet on Thursday (August 28) approved insurance coverage of Rs 50 lakh for journalists, home guards and casual employees who succumb to COVID-19 while on duty.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the council of ministers, chaired by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in which the cabinet approved the proposal to provide insurance coverage to these three categories.

There were some other major decisions taken by the cabinet during the meet like increasing the upper age limit for state government jobs for Group-III and Group-IV by two years to 40 years.

The Assam Skill Development University Bill was also approved for setting up the Skill University in Mangaldoi at an estimated cost of Rs 900 crore during the meet.

The Assam cabinet also cleared the Assam Heritage Protection and Preservation Bill, proposed to take a grant of Rs 116 crore from NABARD for completion of the Dhansiri Irrigation Project, and cleared the Orunodoi Scheme for providing financial assistance to families with less than Rs two lakh annual income.

 

Tags:
AssamAssam cabinetcoronavirus insuranceCoronavirusSarbananda Sonowal
Next
Story

India records highest 24-hour spike of 77266 COVID-19 cases, total nears 34 lakh
  • 33,87,500Confirmed
  • 61,529Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT42S

Putin drives his own car to open newly constructed road