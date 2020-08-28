Assam okays Rs 50-lakh insurance cover for journalists, home guards succumbing to COVID-19

Guwahati: The Assam Cabinet on Thursday (August 28) approved insurance coverage of Rs 50 lakh for journalists, home guards and casual employees who succumb to COVID-19 while on duty.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the council of ministers, chaired by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in which the cabinet approved the proposal to provide insurance coverage to these three categories.

➡️ ₹50 lakh insurance cover to the journalists, home guards & casual employees who succumb to #COVID19 on duty. — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) August 27, 2020

There were some other major decisions taken by the cabinet during the meet like increasing the upper age limit for state government jobs for Group-III and Group-IV by two years to 40 years.

The Assam Skill Development University Bill was also approved for setting up the Skill University in Mangaldoi at an estimated cost of Rs 900 crore during the meet.

CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal chaired a meeting of the Assam Council of Ministers (CoM) at AASC, Guwahati where several important decisions were taken. ➡️ Assam Skill University Bill passed. The University will be set up in 100 bigha land in Mangaldoi, costing around ₹900 crore. pic.twitter.com/RX5FDU1T7M — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) August 27, 2020

The Assam cabinet also cleared the Assam Heritage Protection and Preservation Bill, proposed to take a grant of Rs 116 crore from NABARD for completion of the Dhansiri Irrigation Project, and cleared the Orunodoi Scheme for providing financial assistance to families with less than Rs two lakh annual income.