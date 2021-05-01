Assembly election 2021: Will Mamata Banerjee return in West Bengal? Will BJP retain Assam? Will there be change of guard in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry? D-day on May 2

New Delhi: The D-day for the political parties is around the corner as the counting for votes for Assembly election to the four states and one Union Territory will begin on May 2. The counting will decide the fate of Assam, West Bengal, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Despite the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the voter turn out was recorded in a good number in all the places. The trends and results will be available from 8 AM on May at https://results.eci.gov.in.

Will Mamata Banerjee retain power in West Bengal?

The exit polls suggest that there is going to be a very close fight for the throne in West Bengal. While Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is looking for her third tenure, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is confident that it will form its maiden government in the state. The Zee News Maha Exit Poll predicts that BJP will win on over 144 seats and TMC will take 132 seats. Congress+ will take 15 and one seat to the other contenders.

Apart from the Axis My India-India Today and the Republic-CNX exit polls, which gave the saffron party an edge in the battleground state, all other surveys, including the CVoter Exit Poll for Times Now/ABP News, forecast the third victory for TMC, putting it ahead in the 294-member Assembly.

Will Lotus bloom in Assam again?

In the northeastern state of Assam, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looks ahead in the exit polls and the lotus is likely to bloom for the second consecutive time. All major pollsters have predicted a majority for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 126-member Assembly.

As per the Zee News Maha Exit Poll, the BJP+ will take 73 seats, whereas Congress+ will win on 51 assembly constituencies. Others will bag two seats.

Will there be change of guard in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry?

The DMK-Congress alliance looks in a comfortable position to cross the halfway mark of 118 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. As per the Zee News Maha Exit Poll, the DMK+ is likely to dethrone AIADMK+ by winning 173 seats. The Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK+ may win over 57 seats, while others will take four seats.

In Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan's Left Democratic Front (LDF) is expected to retain the power. According to Zee News Maha Exit Poll, the LDF will win on 91 seats and the United Democratic Front (UDF) will take 47 seats, whereas others will bag two seats.

Puducherry is likely to have a government headed by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Zee News Maha Exit Poll has predicted 19 seats for BJP+ in the 30-seat Assembly. Congress+ will take 10, while one seat may go to one of the other contenders.

