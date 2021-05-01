India records over 4 lakh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours for first time, total caseload touches 1.91 crore

New Delhi: India reported the highest ever single-day spike with 4,01,993 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,91,64,969 on Saturday (May 1), as per data by the health ministry.

The country's total COVID-19 caseload has now increased to 1.91 crore (1,91,64,969) of which, 32.68 lakh (32,68,710) are active cases. India has also witnessed 2.11 lakh (2,11,853) coronavirus-related deaths.

India reports 4,01,993 new #COVID19 cases, 3523 deaths and 2,99,988 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,91,64,969

Total recoveries: 1,56,84,406

Death toll: 2,11,853

Total vaccination: 15,49,89,635

The Ministry of Health has red-flagged ten states for contributing to the national COVID-19 active cases. The ten states include Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with total confirmed cases and active caseloads. Maharashtra reported 62,919 fresh infections and 828 deaths on Friday (April 30).

Meanwhile, Denmark joined several European countries including the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain that have already applied travel restrictions on India. US President Joe Biden on Friday (April 30) imposed new travel restrictions on India in light of the COVID-19 epidemic, barring most non-U.S. citizens from entering the United States.



