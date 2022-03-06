Assembly Elections 2022: UP intensifies security ahead of the final phase of polling

Varanasi: 40 companies of police forces and around two and a half thousand policemen have been deployed for the security of polling stations during the last phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh. Apart from this, around 3,000 home guard personnel have also been deployed.

A Satish Ganesh, Police Commissioner, Varanasi said, "40 companies of police forces have been deployed for conducting secure polling. A total of two and a half thousand policemen have been deployed for the security of polling stations. Apart from this, around 3,000 home guard personnel have been deployed."

Polling parties have left for Varanasi ahead of the polls. These parties will reach the polling stations at 6 pm with full preparations so as to make sure that safe and secure elections take place from 7 am onwards tomorrow, added Ganesh.

Voters have been urged to participate in the elections and vote as much as possible. Police have also warned that appropriate lawful action will be taken against whoever tries to impede the election process. It is worth noting that there are a total of 8 Legislative Assemblies in Varanasi, which include Cantt, City North, City South, Ajra, Pindra, Sewapuri, Rohaniya, and Shivpur.

A total of 3371 booths are to be voted in these 8 assemblies, for which polling parties are being dispatched today. A total of 613 candidates are in the electoral fray for the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections for 54 constituencies slated for Monday in nine districts of Mau, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, and Bhadohi (Sant Ravidas Nagar). The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

