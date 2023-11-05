Assembly Elections 2023: Campaigning Ends For Mizoram, First Phase Of Chhattisgarh Polls; Voting On Tuesday

New Delhi: The two-month-long poll campaign for the November 7 Mizoram Assembly elections concluded on Sunday. The Election Commission aimed for a fair and transparent election process. Although officially ending on Sunday, Saturday was the final day for canvassing, as most individuals attended Sunday church prayers. With about 87 percent of the Mizoram population being Christian according to the 2011 Census, Sunday's religious observance influenced the campaign's end.

Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and state police are stationed in all constituencies, with thousands of polling personnel already at or en route to the 1,276 designated polling stations across the 40 Assembly constituencies. The state's 857,063 voters, including 439,026 female electors, will determine the fate of 174 candidates, 18 of whom are women.

Key political parties like the Mizo National Front (MNF), Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and independent candidates are contesting for various seats. The BJP is focusing on areas with linguistic minorities, especially the Reang and Chakma tribal communities.

Notably, the state presidents of several political parties, including the Chief Minister and leaders of MNF, Congress, ZPM, and BJP, are contesting in this election.

The Aizawl district witnesses the highest number of candidates (55) contending for 12 seats, while the lone seat of Hnahthial district has the fewest candidates (three).

Several national leaders from various parties participated in the campaign. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra canceled their scheduled trips. However, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi addressed the people through a video message.

There have been requests to reschedule the counting date due to Sunday being a sacred day for Christians, with multiple appeals sent to the Election Commission. Yet, the EC has not responded to these appeals, despite ongoing demands from political parties, church bodies, NGOs, and civil society organizations.

First Phase Of Polling In Chhattisgarh On Nov 7

Along with Mizoram, Chhattisgarh will also go for polling for 20 of 90 member assembly on November 7 and the remaining 70 seats to go for polling on November 17. The counting of votes will be done on December 3. While Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday launched the Congress manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections, promising a caste-based census in the state if voted back, PM Modi announced the extension of the free ration scheme for the poor for five years in poll-bound state.