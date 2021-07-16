At least 3 dead and several injured as they fall into a well in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh

At least three people have died and several others were injured after they fell into a 40-feet-deep well in Ganjbasoda area in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday (July 15). The well collapsed as the people had gathered around it and at least 15 people fell into a well. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police, and administration are undertaking the rescue operation.

Talking to ANI, state minister Vishvas Sarang says, "19 people have been rescued and three bodies recovered. NDRF & SDRF are also here. Land here is prone to subsidence, it's happening again and again. It'll be difficult to say the exact toll until the operation concludes."

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to Twitter late at night and extended his condolences over the loss of lives in the accident and said rescue work is still underway.

गंजबासौदा में हुई दुर्घटना में अब तक दो लोगों के निधन की दुःखद सूचना मिली है, उनके शव निकाले जा चुके हैं। मैं उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूँ और ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूँ कि वे दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति दें। बचावकार्य अभी जारी है, मैं लगातार मॉनिटरिंग कर रहा हूँ। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 15, 2021

The incident happened when a crowd gathered near the wall of the well to rescue a child who had fallen in the well. But with a lot of crowding, there was an increased pressure on the area surrounding the well and its wall collapsed, leading to dozens of people falling into it.

(With ANI inputs)

