हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vidisha

At least 3 dead and several injured as they fall into a well in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh

The incident happened when a crowd gathered near the wall of the well to rescue a child who had fallen in the well. But the wall collapsed, leading to dozens of people falling into it. Rescue operations are on

At least 3 dead and several injured as they fall into a well in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh
Major rescue operations are on (Pic courtesy: ANI)

At least three people have died and several others were injured after they fell into a 40-feet-deep well in Ganjbasoda area in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday (July 15). The well collapsed as the people had gathered around it and at least 15 people fell into a well. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police, and administration are undertaking the rescue operation.

Talking to ANI, state minister Vishvas Sarang says, "19 people have been rescued and three bodies recovered. NDRF & SDRF are also here. Land here is prone to subsidence, it's happening again and again. It'll be difficult to say the exact toll until the operation concludes."

 

Also read: Slab of building collapses in Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar, several feared under debris

 

 

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to Twitter late at night and extended his condolences over the loss of lives in the accident and said rescue work is still underway.

 

 

The incident happened when a crowd gathered near the wall of the well to rescue a child who had fallen in the well. But with a lot of crowding, there was an increased pressure on the area surrounding the well and its wall collapsed, leading to dozens of people falling into it.

(With ANI inputs)

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
VidishaMadhya PradeshVishvas SarangShivraj Singh ChouhanNDRF
Next
Story

JEE Mains 2021 fourth session postponed till August, check new schedule here

Must Watch

PT4M2S

Captain Amarinder Singh unhappy with Navjot Singh Sidhu's elevation: Source