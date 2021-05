New Delhi: Several people were injured on Friday (May 28) after a slab of a building located in Ulhasnagar township in Thane district of Maharashtra collapsed, said officials.

As many as 2 people were rescued whereas 5 people are still believed to be stuck under the debris.

Meanwhile, the local fire brigade and the police are at the spot and are trying to clear the debris. There has been no official confirmation on the loss of any life in the incident.

