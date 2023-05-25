'Attacks On Pilgrimage Sites Not Acceptable': PM Modi On Incidents Of Temple Vandalism In Australia

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condemned the recent incidents of temple vandalism in Australia and said that the world supports his stance that such “attacks on pilgrimage sites is not acceptable.” He addressed a crowd in Delhi on Thursday after returning from his trip to three countries and urged them to be proud of India’s culture and heritage and not to be timid. He said that the world is keen to hear him when he raises such issues. “I want to tell you that when you talk about our rich culture and tradition, don’t be shy or submissive, speak with courage. The world listens to me. The world agrees with me when I say that attacks on our pilgrimage sites is not acceptable,” he said. PM Modi came back to Delhi in the morning after visiting Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia.

He said that his visit showed that the world is curious about India’s thoughts. PM Modi said, “The people here asked me why I gave the vaccines to the world. I want to say that this is the land of Buddha, Gandhi. We have compassion even for our foes… Today the world wants to know what India thinks.” He also talked about India’s rising status in the world and how it is getting global respect and said that this confidence comes from having a clear majority and thanked the people for trusting his government.

"I want to tell you that While speaking about the culture and great tradition of India, never get immersed in slavery mentality, speak with courage. The world is eager to listen. The world agrees with me when I say that attack on our pilgrimage sites is not acceptable," PM Modi said.

"When I talk about the culture of my country, I look into the eyes of the world. This confidence has come because you have formed a government with an absolute majority in the country. Those who have come here are people who love India, not PM Modi," he added. Upon his arrival earlier today, the Prime Minister was garlanded by BJP National President JP Nadda and party members at the airport.

Appreciating PM Modi, BJP national President said, "The world appreciates your governance model. US President Joe Biden asked for your autograph, this shows how the world is seeing India under your leadership." "The way the PM of Papua New Guinea touched your feet, shows how much respect you have there. The people of India feel proud when they see that our Prime Minister is being welcomed like this," he said. A large number of BJP workers and supporters also gathered outside Palam airport to welcome PM Modi.

PM Modi further talked about the release of the Tok Pisin translation of the book 'Thirukkural' in Papua New Guinea and said, "Tamil language is our language. It is the language of every Indian. It is the oldest language in the world. I had the opportunity to release the Tok Pisin translation of the book 'Thirukkural' in Papua New Guinea."

During his three-day visit, PM Modi held bilateral talks with his Australian counterpart and also addressed a historic community programme. He also met several business leaders and eminent Australians. Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney Olympic Park, the venue for the community event, saw thousands of overseas Indians, many of whom flew in a special "Modi Airways" to attend PM Modi's address in Australia. At the community event, Australian PM Albanese compared PM Modi's mass appeal with that of the famed rockstar Bruce Springsteen who incidentally is famed among his fans as "The Boss."

"The Indian diaspora event in Sydney was not only attended by the Australian PM but also by former PM, MPs from opposition parties, and the ruling party. This is the strength of democracy. All of them together participated in this program of the Indian community," said PM Modi to the gathering at Palam Airport. During his visit to Papua New Guinea, PM Modi co-chaired the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit with the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape on Monday this week.

PM Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Papua New Guinea. Earlier, he visited Japan where he attended the summit of the G7 advanced economies and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders. The Quad Summit was also held on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima.