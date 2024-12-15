Atul Subhash's Suicide Case: Techie's Wife, In-Laws Arrested
Accused Nikita Singhania has been arrested from Gurugram, Haryana. Accused Nisha Singhania and Anurag Singhania arrested from Prayagraj and produced before the court and given to judicial custody: Shivakumar, DCP White Field Division, Bengaluru (Karnataka).
