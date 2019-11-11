Ayodhya verdict neither victory nor loss for anyone: Mohd Salim Engineer

New Delhi: Mohd Salim Engineer of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind hailed Ayodhya verdict as a judgment that is not anyone`s victory or loss. "This verdict is not anyone`s victory or loss. Strengthening values of justice, peace, equality, freedom and taking the country forward with them will be a victory for India," said Mohd Salim Engineer while speaking during a meeting at National Security Advisor Ajit Doval`s residence here on Sunday.

Live TV

In the wake of the apex court`s verdict in Ayodhya case, Hindu and Muslim religious leaders on Sunday reiterated their commitment to peace and harmony in the country at the inter-religious faith meet held here.

The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Central government to hand over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for the same. The apex court further directed the government to give a suitable plot of land measuring five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board.