Former Maharashtra politician and NCP leader Baba Siddique was killed on Dussehra, October 12, raising questions about who orchestrated the murder. Speculation has turned towards gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang and investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, some more details have emerged about Baba Siddique's empire. People as well as a BJP leader have claimed that Baba Siddique had a stronghold on Mumbai's Bandra, an area considered sensitive with high property prices. It has been alleged that builders wanted to do business in this area needed Baba Siddique's approval to undertake projects in Bandra or nearby areas and without his endorsement, the projects could not proceed. To strengthen his influence in the area, Siddique allegedly facilitated the settlement of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas in Mumbai, claimed a local.

Today's DNA explores Baba Siddique's dark secrets, revealing his connections to the real estate mafia and his role in facilitating Rohingya settlements in Mumbai's sensitive areas like Bandra.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police have made several arrests in connection with the case as investigations are underway.