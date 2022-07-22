'Bahut Kamaya...': Karnataka Congress MLA makes CONTROVERSIAL claim - WATCH

New Delhi: Karnataka Congress MLA and former Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar on Thursday (July 21, 2022) suggested that Congress leaders have earned enough to last 3-4 generations and called upon them to stand in support of party president Sonia Gandhi. Ramesh Kumar, who hit the headlines for a rape comment in the Assembly last year, has once again sparked controversy following his comments on the Nehru-Gandhi family. Kumar made the comments during the Congress’ protest at Freedom Park in Karnataka went viral on social media.

"We have made enough money for 3-4 generations in the name of Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. If we can't sacrifice this much, it won't be good for us," Kumar said.

“We aren’t protesting because of Sonia’s personal matter or that she’s above the law. The BJP doesn’t know the country’s history. They’re trying to distort history and destroy the Constitution. You (BJP) are traitors who supported the British. You are for the upper castes. You are anti-Dalit and anti-minorities. The Congress must survive for this country to survive,” Kumar said.

He also added that the politics of hate will never succeed and said, “Even Hitler, on the verge of losing his war, hid under the table.”

Additionally, State Health Minister Sudhakar K slammed Ramesh Kumar for the comments and in a tweet said, "Congratulations to the brilliant leader who described the Congress party's 60-year #LootIndia program very beautifully!"

Meanwhile, Congress president Sonia Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday in the National Herald money laundering case. ED recorded the statement of Congress president for two hours and ended the session for the day on her request as she is recovering from Covid, officials said. Gandhi, who was diagnosed with Covid recently, was seen wearing a mask and was accompanied by her children Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi to the ED office.