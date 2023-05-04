Bajrang Dal Ban Poll Promise To Benefit Congress? Check Karnataka Survey Results

With only five days left for the Karnataka elections, the political parties have intensified their campaigns and amid the political blame game, Lord Hanuman has emerged as the latest poll plank of the BJP and the Congress. This happened after Congress promised in its manifesto to ban outfits like Bajrang Dal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chanted Jai Bajrang Bali while campaigning for his party BJP.

What does the survey results say?

Now, an ABP-C-Voter survey has thrown surprising results when people of Karnataka were asked whether the Congress will benefit from the move. According to people's opinion, 37 per cent thinks Congress will benefit from it while 44 per cent thinks otherwise. On the other hand, 19 per cent of the people surveyed choose not to comment.

What is the Bajrang Dal controversy?

The Congress released its manifesto on Tuesday in which the party promised to ban organisations like Bajrang Dal and PFI alleging that they spread hatred and enmity. This raised sharp reactions from the workers of the Bajrang Dal and BJP leaders. While Prime Minister Modi did not mention Bajrang Dal, he invoked Bajrang Bali to woo the voters. BJP leaders and Bajrang Dal workers even recited Hanuman Chalisa across Karnataka today in protest against the Congress. Former deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa today burnt the Congress manifesto while Bajrang Dal activists tore the Congress document during public protest.

Congress To Build Hanuman Temples

Seeing the matter going out of control, Congress felt the heat and adopted a defensive stance. Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar sprung into damage control mode and visited the Chamundi Hill temple in Mysuru. After paying obeisance to Goddess Chamundeshwari, the Goddess of Mysuru, as well as Anjaneya, Shivakumar promised to either build more Hanuman temples or renovate the existing ones all over the state. He also promised to set up a board to oversee the development of Anjanadri Hill. "We are coming out with programmes. Congress will formulate special policies for the development of all the important Anjaneya temples especially those historic places associated with Anjaneya," he said.

A defensive senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Veerappa Moily on Wednesday said there was no suggestion before the party to ban Bajrang Dal if elected to power. The election in Karnataka will be held in a single phase on May 10 and its result will be declared on 13th May.