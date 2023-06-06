Bajrang Sena Merges With Congress Ahead Of Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls

New Delhi: The political mercury in Madhya Pradesh shot up on Tuesday after a group of Bajrang Sena workers joined the Congress party. The Bajrang Sena workers reached the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office in the state capital on Tuesday evening and joined the party in the presence of PCC chief Kamal Nath. These workers came with Deepak Joshi who recently joined the Congress after quitting from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). During this, Bajrang Sena workers and Congress workers sang Hanuman Chalisa together at the Congress office.

On the occasion, former CM and PCC Chief Kamal Nath said, "Today, Bajrang Sena workers have joined the Congress party. They have supported the truth. They are also realising that Madhya Pradesh is being pushed into debt and corruption. There is unemployment in the state." "I welcome them and they have supported the truth," Nath added.

During this, the congress leader also attacked Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and said, "CM Chouhan has made 22,000 announcements and has done 15,000 scams in the last 15 years of his tenure. He (CM Chouhan) is carrying his sin."