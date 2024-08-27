'Bangladesh Infiltration A Major Concern In Jharkhand': Champai Soren On Why He Chose To Join BJP

In a significant political move, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren announced his decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), citing the urgent need to address the growing issue of Bangladesh infiltration in the state, particularly in the Santhal Pargana region. The move comes ahead of the impending assembly election in Jharkhand. Soren had resigned from the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha after Heman Soren dethroned him to take the reign of the state in his hands once again.

In a public statement, Soren highlighted the escalating problem of Bangladeshi infiltration, which he described as a grave threat to the indigenous and tribal populations of Jharkhand. He expressed deep concern over the increasing number of infiltrators who, according to him, are encroaching on the lands of the descendants of freedom fighters like Baba Tilka Manjhi and Sidho-Kanhu. Soren also mentioned the impact on local women, whose safety and dignity he believes are at risk due to this infiltration.

जोहार साथियों,



पिछले हफ्ते (18 अगस्त) एक पत्र द्वारा झारखंड समेत पूरे देश की जनता के सामने अपनी बात रखी थी। उसके बाद, मैं लगातार झारखंड की जनता से मिल कर, उनकी राय जानने का प्रयास करता रहा। कोल्हान क्षेत्र की जनता हर कदम पर मेरे साथ खड़ी रही, और उन्होंने ही सन्यास लेने का विकल्प… — Champai Soren (@ChampaiSoren) August 27, 2024

"The situation in Santhal Pargana, particularly in areas like Pakur and Rajmahal, has become dire. The infiltrators now outnumber the tribal population in several regions, posing a serious threat to the existence of our communities," Soren stated. He emphasized the need for a strong social movement to combat this issue, beyond mere political engagement.

Soren criticized other political parties for ignoring the infiltration issue in pursuit of votes, praising the BJP as the only party taking the matter seriously. "I have decided to join the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, as they are the only leaders committed to protecting the identity and existence of Jharkhand's tribal and indigenous populations," Soren declared.

He called on the people of Jharkhand, including the tribals, Dalits, backward classes, poor, farmers, women, and youth, to support him in this new chapter of struggle for their rights and survival.

Yesterday, Soren met Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Assam CM shared the photo on X while saying that Soren would join the BJP on August 30.