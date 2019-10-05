close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bangladesh

Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina meets PM Narendra Modi, key pacts to be signed

The talks would revolve around trade and connectivity, development cooperation and people to people connect, culture and other issues of mutual interest and several key pacts are likely to be signed between the two countries. 

Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina meets PM Narendra Modi, key pacts to be signed

NEW DELHI: Visiting Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday for bilateral talks after which the two leaders will jointly inaugurate three projects to strengthen ties. 

During their discussion, the two leaders are also likely to discuss the issue of implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

The Bangladesh Prime Minister had on Thursday said that she was satisfied with PM Modi’s assurance that her country will not be perturbed over the implementation of NRC in Assam.

Ahead of her meeting PM Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on visiting Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"The bilateral relations have never been so close. Naturally, the focus of discussion will be on bilateral relationship. When I say bilateral relationship, we are talking about the next steps the two countries should take now to get the relationship in a different trajectory," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said at a briefing on Friday.

The talks would revolve around trade and connectivity, development cooperation and people to people connect, culture and other issues of mutual interest and several key pacts are likely to be signed between the two countries. 

Live TV

The two sides are also expected to ink another agreement for the supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from Bangladesh to India`s northeast.

Omera Petroleum and Beximco LPG will export LPG to the state-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), which will bottle and sell to consumers

Another likely deal for a new waterway to connect the Meghna river in Bangladesh with the Gomati in Tripura is likely to be inked.

Tags:
BangladeshSheikh HasinaPM Narendra ModiNRCOnion export ban
Next
Story

Terrorists hurl grenade at deputy commissioner's office in J&K's Anantnag, 10 injured

Must Watch

PT3M35S

Bombay HC dismisses petition to declare Aarey a forest