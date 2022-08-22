New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday (August 22, 2022) dismissed Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia`s claim of having received an offer to join the BJP and get all cases against him closed. BJP`s national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, while addressing a press conference at party headquarter in New Delhi, said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia have no answer to the questions raised by the BJP on the irregularities in the excise policy. "That`s why, he is speaking nonsense," Bhatia said.

"After 24 hours, a tweet came in reply and the same nonsense in it too," he said. "Arvind Kejriwal ji, if you are honest, then you should answer the question that the public is asking," Bhatia said.

BJP`s national spokesperson further added that his party has exposed the corruption and `hardcore dishonesty` of the AAP.

Bhatia also termed Sisodia`s claim about the offer to join the saffron party "baseless".

"Who can break those whose intention is wrong and thinking so narrow. The people of Delhi are breaking their ego and they should stop doing all this nonsense,” Bhatia said.

Many new allegations about the liquor scam, Bhatia said, "Your ego and pride will also be broken and the recovery of every rupee of the public will also be ensured."

Earlier in the morning, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia today doubled down on the claim of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reaching out to him as the CBI steps up probe in the excise policy case. Sisodia claimed the BJP offered him the chief minister's post if he broke the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). “They asked me to be their CM candidate because they don’t have a face for the post in Delhi. I refused,” Sisodia said in a press conference in Ahemdabad.

Sisodia said he was surprised when someone came to him with a message that he has two offers from the BJP. "The messenger said one was that all big cases registered against you by CBI-ED will be taken back. The other offer was that I break the party and they will make you chief minister,” the AAP leader claimed.

