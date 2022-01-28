हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BBV154

BBV154, Bharat Biotech’s intranasal vaccine, gets DCGI’s approval for booster dose trials

The trials of Bharat Biotech's intranasal vaccine, BBV154, will take place at nine different sites across the country. 

BBV154, Bharat Biotech’s intranasal vaccine, gets DCGI’s approval for booster dose trials
Representational image

New Delhi: India's drug regulator on Friday (January 28) permitted Bharat Biotech to conduct clinical trials of intranasal vaccine BBV154.

Bharat Biotech has received approval for phase 3 clinical trials, which will evaluate the nasal vaccine for both the two dose primary schedule as well as booster dose schedule. During the last meeting, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) had recommended the internasal vaccine clinical trials. 

The NOC letter issued by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) read, "Central Licensing Authority hereby permits Bharat Biotech International limited to conduct clinical trials of the new drug or investigational new drug."

"The Phase -3 clinical trial should be conducted as per protocol multi-center study to compare immunogenicity and safety of BBV154 with COVAXIN," the letter added.

The dosage form of the intranasal vaccine is liquid and every single dose contains 0.5ml, the news agency reported. 

The trials of Bharat Biotech's intranasal vaccine, BBV154, will take place at nine different sites including Atman Hospital, Ahmedabad, Gujarat; AIIMS, Delhi and Patna; Oyster and Pearls Hospitals, Pune; Pt.BD Sharma Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences at Rohtak, Haryana; Acharya Vinobha Bhave Rural Hospital, Wardha; Jeevan Rekha Hospital, Belagavi; Rana hospital, Gorakhpur; and Prakhar Hospital, Uttar Pradesh.

Intranasal vaccines can be administered easily in mass vaccination campaigns. 

Meanwhile, a day earlier, DCGI had granted conditional market approval to Serum Institute of India's (SII's) Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for use in the adult population subject to certain conditions. 

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BBV154Bharat biotechDrugs Controller General of IndiaCOVID-19 vaccineintranasal vaccine BBV154
Next
Story

On Amit Shah's 'wrong home' remark to woo Jat voters, RLD's Jayant Chaudhary says 'not interested'

Must Watch

PT15M54S

NCC Event: The country is currently celebrating the Amrit festival of its independence- PM Modi