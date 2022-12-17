'Behead Bilawal Bhutto and get Rs 2-crore': THIS BJP leader makes public announcement

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today held a nationwide protest against Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto for his remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing the media in the US, Bhutto had termed Modi as the butcher of Gujarat. The BJP today staged nationwide protests against Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's objectionable remarks on PM Modi.

On the other hand, a local BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh today said he would give Rs 2-crore reward to anyone who beheads the Pakistani foreign minister. The leader is Manupal Bansal who is a member of zila panchayat of Baghpat. Bansal announced this while addressing a protest gathering at the collectorate in the town.

"I declare that I will give a reward of Rs 2 crore to anyone who will behead minister Bilawal Bhutto," said Bansal. His announcement was followed by slogans of 'Manupal Bansal zindabad' by the crowd.

Also Read: Shraddha Murder Case: After citing career growth, Aftab Poonawala expresses unawareness about bail plea; next hearing on Dec 22

Talking to PTI, Bansal confirmed making the statement and stood his ground. "Yes, I have made that statement today. If they are saying such things about our prime minister, whom we respect a lot, then we are not going to tolerate such a person. We are having tremendous attachment with our prime minister, and if we have to do anything for him, we will have no problem," he said.

The BJP today said that India came together to condemn and protest Bhutto's uncivilised and distasteful comment on PM Modi. The saffron party dubbed Bhutto's comments against Modi as highly shameful and derogatory. India, in its official statement, has said that the Pakistani foreign minister's remark is a new low for the country.