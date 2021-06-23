हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
West Bengal

Bengal CID seizes mobile phones of suspended IPS officer Debashis Dhar

The West Bengal CID on Wednesday (June 23) seized the mobile phone of suspended IPS officer Debashis Dhar. The CID is investigating the Sitalkuchi firing case where four Trinamool Congress workers were reportedly killed by CISF personnel during assembly elections. Dhar was the SP of the Coochbehar district during the elections. 

File photo

Tags:
West BengalDebashis DharWest Bengal CIDSitalkuchi firing caseTrinamool CongressCISFCoochbehar firing
