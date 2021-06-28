Bengal Governor corrupt, should be removed: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday (June 28) called Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar a 'corrupt man' and questioned the purpose of his recent tour of North Bengal, alleging that a conspiracy was being hatched to divide the northern part of the state. The Bengal Chief Minister said that Governor Dhankhar's visit to North Bengal was a political stunt as he only met MLAs and MPs of the BJP.

"He is a corrupt man. He was named in the chargesheet in the 1996 Hawala Jain case. Why has the central government allowed a governor like this to continue?" she told reporters at the state secretariat, without elaborating.

"Why did he suddenly tour North Bengal? I can sense a conspiracy to divide North Bengal," Mamata alleged.

The Trinamool Congress supremo also said she has written multiple letters to the Centre for the removal of Dhankhar. "As per the Constitution, I will continue to meet him, talk to him. And follow all the courtesies... But, the union government should act based on my letters," she said.



