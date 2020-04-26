Bengaluru hospital uses remote controlled tray in coronavirus COVID-19 ward

Bengaluru: In India's battle against the coronavirus COVID-19 it has emerged that the health care officials and medical staff are most vulnerable to this contagious pathogen and so new innovative methods are being tried and tested to keep people who are fighting this virus safe from contracting the infection.

Bengaluru's Victoria Hospital has come up with a probable solution to the problem. There are using a tray which is guided by remote control. The tray has two shelves fitted with four trays to place necessary items like medicines, water or food.

The remote-controlled tray moves at a normal speed, and is placed near the patient's bed, where the patient himself can easily pick up what he needs from the tray.

Medical Education Minister of Karnataka Dr K Sudhakar tweeted a short video of 32 seconds with the demonstartion of how the tray will provide for the infected patients without putting the medical officers at risk.

Dr Sudhakar wrote: "This is the technology in covid designated Victoria Hospital to ensure safety of our Doctors & health workers treating Covid patients."

Meanwhile in Karnataka, the number of coronative positive cases has reached 501, including 18 deaths while 177 patients have recovered.