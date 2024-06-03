Bengaluru Lok Sabha Chunav Results 2024 Live: The votes for Bengaluru's four Lok Sabha seats (central, south, rural, and north) will be counted on Tuesday, June 4. The BJP, which won 11 of the 14 seats in southern Karnataka, is hoping for a clean sweep this time. Congress party, on the other hand, is buoyed by its victory in the 2023 assembly elections and is counting on its guarantee schemes to upset the BJP's apple cart. Though vying for the position of chief minister, CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar have buried the hatchet to ensure a Congress victory.

Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha Result 2024

D.K. Suresh, Shivakumar's brother, was the only Congress candidate to win the state's last general election. The BJP has nominated Dr. C.N. Manjunath for this high-profile Bengaluru rural seat. Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha set is witnessing close contest whoever wins the margin is going to be very narrow.

Bengaluru South Lok Sabha Result 2024

Bengaluru South is regarded as a BJP stronghold, with candidates winning since the 1991 general elections. The Congress last won this seat in 1989. Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate from Bengaluru south is the party's Yuva Morcha National chief Tejasvi Surya. Sowmya Reddy, the daughter of Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, is optimistic about her chances of victory.

Bengaluru North Lok Sabha Result 2024

Bengaluru North voters have consistently elected BJP candidates since 2004. The BJP's candidate is Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje, while the Congress is represented by academician and former Rajya Sabha member Prof. M.V. Rajeev Gowda. The BJP hopes to win again this time, while the Congress hopes that voters will give a chance to Gowda, a former IIM-B professor.

Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha Result 2024

In the Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha seat, the Congress wants Mansoor Ali Khan, the state's only Muslim candidate, to win. However, there are allegations that the Congress' top Muslim leaders showed no interest in campaigning for him. P.C. Mohan, the BJP candidate who has won the seat three times in a row, is confident that he will win it again.