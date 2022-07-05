Berlin, the capital of Germany, has an extensive transportation system that can get you pretty much anywhere in the city – and in just about any amount of time you need to get there. The best part is you can join a Berlin walking tour at any point and get quite the fresh perspective of the city. Whether you want to go quickly or enjoy the view along the way, here are some of the best ways to travel around Berlin, as well as some great Berlin tours which you can use with a German travel guide to help you learn more about the city’s rich history and culture.

Berlin Travel: The Best Ways to Get Around the City

Uber vs. Taxi

Your standard taxi ride in Berlin is about 20 euros and takes around 30 minutes. Your Uber fare (including tip) will run you around 15 euros, but an UberX driver could take as long as 40 minutes—not ideal if you’re trying to make a flight at Tegel Airport. If you can handle taking three more U-Bahn stops and walking two extra blocks, grab a city bus for just 2.20 euros. Some of these buses are also very comfortable with plenty of legroom. Or grab one of Berlin’s world-famous beer bikes; they cost just 6 euros per hour and drop you off right outside your destination. Travelling around Europe does not have to be expensive, you just have to make sure you are researching your options.

Sightseeing Buses

Buses are a great way to see Berlin in one day. When you purchase your ticket, you’ll get access to any and all stops on that particular bus route for 24 hours. It is recommended to take a hop-on/hop-off tour of Berlin so that you can explore some key sites at your own pace. Don’t worry if you don’t speak German—at most stops, an English speaker will provide commentary on what you’re seeing. At least two companies offer these tours—so research and find the one the works best for you.

Tram Tour

If you have only a short amount of time in Berlin, taking a tram tour can be your best bet. Because Berlin is so large and spread out, it’s impossible to see it all at once. However, during an hour-long tram tour of Berlin you will get a good sense of some of its most famous neighbourhoods. You will see many beautiful architectural landmarks as well as major transportation hubs. Some tours are hop-on-hop-off so that you can leave at any point or choose from several different routes if there is more than one running while you are in town.

Bike Rental

Berlin is home to many scenic bike paths, and it also has a robust bike-share program. If you’re looking for an eco-friendly way to explore Berlin, why not rent a bike? You can check one out from any one of 250 stations around town—just remember your ID. For example, Helmuthstraße across from Bahnhof Zoo on Hardenbergplatz has 27 stations, including one near Mauerpark for all you hipster fixie enthusiasts. Renting a bike is free for the first 30 minutes and costs 2€ per hour after that (for unlimited use of up to 24 hours). Bike rental starts at 7€ per day.

Car Rental

Berlin’s public transportation system is fantastic and will likely be your best bet for getting around if you’re staying in or near a city centre. If you do decide on a car rental, however, there are a few other things to keep in mind. First of all, ask about fuel prices as they vary throughout Germany—and even within cities themselves—making it quite expensive to drive between places like Munich and Frankfurt (think anywhere from $80-$100 per tank), however, they may be cheaper around the beaches. Also, many vehicles won’t be equipped with winter tires so ensure that yours will be before you rent. And finally, try not to drive outside of Berlin unless you absolutely have to; it gets surprisingly difficult once you get outside of major highways.

Walking Tours

For travellers interested in history, walking tours are a great way to get a feel for a city. Most of them will take you through some of Berlin’s most historic neighbourhoods—which is going to be one of the most memorable parts of your visit. Just make sure you wear comfortable shoes and don’t stop moving until you’re safely back at your starting point. Berlin has an incredible wealth of beautiful architecture, so it can be easy to become distracted when you have time on your hands.

