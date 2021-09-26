हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bharat Bandh

Bharat Bandh on September 27: Congress extends support, asks state unit chiefs, workers to join farmers’ protest

Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal said the party and its workers will extend full support to the peaceful 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmer unions on Monday.

Bharat Bandh on September 27: Congress extends support, asks state unit chiefs, workers to join farmers’ protest
Representational image

New Delhi: Congress on Sunday (September 26) directed its state unit chiefs, heads of frontal organizations and workers to partake in the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmer unions on September 27 against the Centre’s three farm laws. 

Party general secretary (organization), KC Venugopal, said the Congress and its workers will extend full support to the peaceful 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmer unions on Monday.

"We believe in the right of our farmers and we will stand by them in their fight against the black farm laws," Venugopal tweeted. 

"All PCC Presidents, Chiefs of Frontal Organizations are requested to go out in front with our Annadatas in their peaceful Bharat Bandh across the country," he added. 

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of over 40 farm unions heading the farmers' protest, has urged people to join the bandh against the farm laws. 

Besides Congress, Mahagathbandhan and the Left parties will also support ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by SKM on September 27.

The farmers have been protesting at the Delhi borders since November last year against the Centre’s three farm laws-- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020. The protesting farmers allege these laws will end the 'mandi' and the MSP procurement systems, thus leaving them at the mercy of big corporates. The Centre has denied these allegations and claimed the three laws will increase farmers' income. 

The central government and the farmers union have held 11 rounds of talks so far, however, they resulted in an impasse. After deliberations on January 22, talks have not resumed following violence during a tractor rally organised by protesting farmers on January 26.

(With agency inputs)

