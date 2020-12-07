Bharat Bandh tomorrow: Centre issues nationwide advisory; check details here

The Centre on Monday issued a nationwide advisory ahead of the the 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 (Tuesday) called by the farmers' unions and supported by opposition parties.

The 'Bharat Bandh' has been called by the farmers' unions who have been protesting the three farm laws enacted in the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Major political parties, such as the Congress, NCP, DMK, SP, TRS and Left, on Sunday, came out in strong support of the bandh.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked all states and union territories to tighten security during the Bharat Bandh. It asserted that peace and tranquillity must be maintained on that day.

The MHA also said the state governments and UT administrations must ensure that the COVID-19 guidelines issued with regard to health and social distancing are strictly followed.

The states and UTs were told that peace and tranquillity must be maintained during the 'Bharat Bandh' and precautionary measures taken so that no untoward incident takes place anywhere in the country, a home ministry official said on Monday.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi against the new farm laws.

Talks between the government and protesting farmers remained inconclusive on Saturday even after five rounds of discussions as union leaders stuck to their demand for the repeal of the new farm laws and went on a 'maun vrat' seeking a clear 'yes or no' reply, forcing the Centre to call for another meeting on December 9 to resolve the deadlock.

Meanwhile, traders' body CAIT and the All India Transporters Welfare Association on Monday said markets across the country including in Delhi will remain open on Tuesday and transport services will also remain operative, notwithstanding the "Bharat-Bandh" call given by protesting farmers.

Issuing a joint statement, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA)?said traders and transporters will not be participating in the Bharat Bandh called on December 8. "Commercial markets across the country will remain open and business activities will take place as usual whereas the transport services will also remain operative on December 8," the joint statement said.

CAIT President BC Bhartia, Secretary-General Praveen Khandelwal and Pradeep Singal and Mahendra Arya, Chairman and President of AITWA respectively, stated that so far no farmer organisation or farmer leaders have approached them seeking support for "Bharat Bandh".

They said that at a time when talks are being held between the government and farmer leaders, it is not appropriate to hold any Bandh.

"We have all sympathy with the demands of the farmers and we call upon the government to resolve the issue at the earliest and look into genuine demands of the farming community. The farmers, like traders and transporters, are an important part of the national economy and therefore immediate steps are needed to resolve their issues," the statement said.

While CAIT claims to represent around seven crore traders, AITWA Chairman Singal told PTI the body represents 60 to 65 per cent of the organised transport sector in the country.