Bharat Bandh: With farmers' protests at Delhi border points, how will it affect essential supplies, transport services?

As various unions and associations of cab drivers and mandi traders have decided to join the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmers' unions demanding the repeal of Centre's three farm laws, supplies of essentials like vegetables and fruits and transport facilities are likely to be affected in the city on Tuesday (December 8).

Some of the taxi and cab unions, including those associated with app-based aggregators, have decided to join the one-day strike. The work at major wholesale vegetable and fruit markets is likely to be hampered with a section of traders favouring the farmers' demands.

"I have received calls from several traders' associations for strike on Tuesday. I believe the Mandis at Ghazipur, Okhla and Narela will also be closed due to 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmers," Adil Khan, chairman of Azadapur Mandi, told news agency PTI. Khan said he personally has appealed to people from all walks of life to support the farmers who feed the country.

Chairman of Ghazipur wholesale Mandi for vegetables, fruits and poultry and meat said many traders' association in the market have said they will join the strike.

Some auto and taxi unions in the city have also decided to join the 'Bharat Band' on Tuesday. Kamaljeet Gill, president of Sarvodaya Driver Association of Delhi, comprising mainly drivers working with cab aggregators, said drivers will not run their cabs associated with Ola, Uber and other app-based aggregators on the day.

President of Delhi Taxi Tourist Transporters' Association Sanjay Samrat, in a statement, said several unions including Delhi State Taxi Cooperative Society and Kaumi Ekta Welfare Association will join the strike. However, many other auto and taxi unions have decided to continue normal services despite their support to demands raised by the agitating farmers.

Rajender Soni, general secretary of Delhi Auto Rikshaw Sangh, and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union said "important" auto, taxi and last-mile vehicle driver unions will not join the strike. Chandu Chaurasia, vice president of Capital Driver Welfare Association, said the demands of farmers need to be met by the government but it should not be achieved by causing inconvenience to ordinary people.

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and All India Transport Welfare Association (AITWA), in a joint statement, said trade and transport sector will function normally despite the 'Bharat Bandh' call. "No farmer body has contacted us or sought our support with regard to Bharat Bandh. So trade and transport service will continue normally in Delhi and other parts of the country," the statement said.

Delhi Police has made adequate arrangements to ensure normal movement of people on roads during the proposed 'Bharat Bandh', an official statement. A traffic advisory has been issued for the smooth movement of vehicles. Anybody who tries to disrupt normal movement or forcefully closes shops will be strongly dealt with as per law, it said.

Delhi Police has made an appeal that the normal life of common citizens and residents of the city should not be disrupted. Eish Singhal, Delhi Police (PRO), said adequate arrangements have been made by the Delhi Police to ensure normal movement of people on roads during 'Bharat Bandh' on Tuesday.

"Delhi Police has also issued a traffic advisory for smooth movement of vehicles and commuters. Anybody who tries to disrupt normal movement, life or forcefully closes shops will be strongly dealt with, as per the law," he said.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police on Monday said the Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh, Tikri and Jharoda borders are closed, it said. "The National Highway-44 has also been closed on both sides. So those travelling are suggested to take alternative routes via Lampur, Safiabad and Saboli borders. Traffic has also been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road," it said.

Those travelling towards Noida have been advised to take DND as the Chilla border on the Noida Link road too is closed for traffic, it said. "The Chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi due to farmers' protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid the Noida link road for coming to Delhi and use the DND," the Traffic Police said.

The Gazipur border on NH-24 is also closed for traffic from Gaziabad to Delhi. "People are advised to avoid NH-24 for coming to Delhi and use Apsara/ Bhopra/DND for coming to Delhi," it added. However, the Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicles like cars and two-wheelers and Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheeler traffic, it said.

The Traffic Police said those travelling to Haryana can take the route via Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan or Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders.

Thousands of farmers have gathered at Delhi's two borders to protest against the new farm laws, which many farmers say will pave way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.