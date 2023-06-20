BharatSthali Saree Emporium Creates New Chapters of Style and Sophistication in Vadodara

Sarees rarely qualify as summer wear in India. But BharatSthali brand's new saree emporium at Vadodara rewrites misconceptions around saree with their impressive collection of premium line of sarees that suit any climate conditions.

BharatSthali has been the leading saree designer in India for quite a while now. The brand has always been credited with redefining traditional Indian sarees to suit the elevated taste of modern Indian women.

The BharatSthali Saree shop in Vadodara mainly aims at presenting Indian couture in its best possible manner. BharatSthali features an impressive collection of designer sarees from Kanjivaram to Linen. Currently, the emporium hosts nearly 2500 sarees in a wide range of materials like cotton, silk, and linen.

Within the short span of starting service in the Vadodara area, BharatSthali has managed to sell thousands of sarees from categories like Maheshwari sarees, Banarasi sarees, Handloom sarees, Raw silk sarees, and many more.

BharatSthali has carefully curated its collection to suit the aesthetics and ambiance of the city. The brand identifies the picturesque quality of the region and the affinity of the natives towards bright hues and pleasant colors.

Customers get to look at the catalog of sarees at BharatSthali Saree Emporium Vadodara online from the comforts of their homes. The collection is neatly categorized into sections to ensure convenient and effortless customer shopping. Under each category, hundreds of patterns, materials, designs, and colors are available.

Under the cotton saree category alone, there are variations like Madhubani printed, Chanderi, Kalamkari, Block-printed, South cotton, Maheshwari, Bengali, Jaipur cotton, Ajrakh-printed, and many more available. The regional saree section also reflects the essence of a handful of Indian regions like Kerala, Mysore, Bengali, Tamil Nadu, Sambalpuri, Kanjivaram, Banarasi, and many more.

The designing team at BharatSthali rightfully presents an Vadodara-specific collection of sarees that feature comfort and class alike. This saree collection consists of classic Maheshwari sarees, square-patterned silk sarees, lightweight South Indian sarees, comfortable Linen sarees, and many more.

The collection at BharatSthali also addresses the young Vadodara women who price comfort over cost. A dedicated section of pre-draped sarees is made available for the new saree lovers of Vadodara who have yet to learn the classic draping technique. These pre-draped sarees cater to the need of modern Indian women to save time without compromising style.

BharatSthali Vadodara also makes a bold statement in Indian couture wear through its statement readymade blouse collection. The brand identifies the inevitability of crafty and classy blouses in tying together the Indian saree ensemble.

BharatSthali perfectly captures the essence of modern Indian women in their designs and patterns without losing the traditional royal charm of Indian sarees. The owner of BharatSthali states, "We serve the purpose of presenting professional and classy sarees at the same time. The more someone loves to drape a saree, the more they fall in love with their brand". The BharatSthali Saree Emporium Vadodara stand in line with the owner's statement, and the Vadodara wardrobes have already started falling in love with their classy saree numbers.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)