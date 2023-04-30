topStoriesenglish2600874
BHIWANDI

Bhiwandi Building Collapse: 12 People Rescued, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Visits Incident Site

Hours after the collapse, the CM announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 06:41 AM IST|Source: ANI

Thane: Following the building collapse in Thane`s Bhiwandi which claimed lives of three people, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday night visited the incident site and said that the rescue operation is underway and as many as 12 people have been rescued so far. Three people have died after a multi-storeyed building collapsed in Maharashtra`s Thane on Saturday, said Thane Municipal Corporation.

CM Shinde said that National Disaster Response Force and other agencies are trying to rescue people from the spot. "This incident is unfortunate, 12 people have been evacuated. NDRF and other agencies are trying to rescue people from the spot. Rs 5 lakhs have been given to the deceased and instructions were given for the treatment of the injured," said Shinde.

Hours after the collapse, the CM announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, as per an official statement. He further added that any questions related to redevelopment will be proposed and decided soon.

"Any questions related to redevelopment will be proposed and decided soon. I have given instructions to Collector and concerned officers that they must survey those buildings which are dangerous and can collapse anytime during monsoon season," he added.

According to information, the incident took place in the Bhiwandi area in Maharashtra`s Thane district on Saturday afternoon. As soon as the information was received, a police team including the fire brigade and disaster management were rushed to the spot and launched an operation to clear debris and rescue people.

