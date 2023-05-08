'Big Conspiracy': Vasundhara Raje After Gehlot Claims She 'Helped Save Congress Govt In 2020'

New Delhi: Hours after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claimed he survived the 2020-revolt by some Congress MLAs because Vasundhara Raje refused to support a conspiracy to topple an elected government through money power, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader on Sunday called it a 'big conspiracy'. Raje, in a statement on Sunday night, also said that Gehlot's allegations are 'outrageous and untrue'. Addressing a programme in Rajasthan's Dholpur, Gehlot had said that he as the state party chief did not support the toppling of the BJP government led by Bhairon Singh Shekhawat as it was unfair, in the same manner, Raje and another BJP leader Kailash Meghwal said that there is no tradition in Rajasthan to topple an elected government.

"If I wanted, Bhairon Singh Ji's government could have been toppled. I said this was unethical work. The man who is ill, he is getting treatment in America, his condition was very critical and leaders of his party were conspiring to topple his government behind him," news agency PTI quoted Ashok Gehlot as saying.

He added that Meghwal and Raje also said the same thing.

"They said that we have never had a tradition to bring down elected governments on money power... What wrong did he do?," the Rajasthan CM said.

Gehlot also took potshots at the rebel Congress MLAs, saying they should return the money they had taken from the BJP so that they can carry out their duty without any pressure.

He also praised Shobharani Kushwah who had cross-voted in favour of the Congress candidate in the Rajya Sabha election last year. Dholpur MLA Kushwah was subsequently suspended by the BJP for cross-voting.

She was a bold lady, Gehlot said and added that 'when Shobharani supported us, it shocked BJP leaders'.

He also claimed that she listened to Raje and Meghwal and her conscience said that she should not support 'those people'.

"That's why our government was saved. I can never forget this incident in my life, which happened with me," the Congress leader stated.

Gehlot also alleged that Union Ministers Amit Shah, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Dharmendra Pradhan had conspired together to topple his government.

They distributed money in Rajasthan and they are not taking the money back now. I am surprised why they are not demanding the money back from them (the Congress MLAs who had revolted), he claimed.

"I have even told the MLAs that whatever money they have taken, Rs 10 crore or Rs 20 crore, if you have spent anything, I will give that part or I will get it from AICC (All India Congress Committee)," Gehlot said.

The Rajasthan chief minister further alleged that if the MLAs did not return the money, they will always be under pressure from Shah.

"He is the Union home minister, he will intimidate... In Maharashtra he divided Shiv Sena," he said.

However, Vasundhara Raje termed Gehlot's 'praises' for her as a 'big conspiracy' and said he 'has made such outrageous and untrue allegations because of the rebellion happening in his own party and diminishing mass base'.

The BJP leader said that no one can insult her as much as Gehlot did in his life.

To avoid a historic defeat in the 2023 assembly elections, he is creating such fabricated stories, which is unfortunate and not going to be successful, Raje said.

In her statement, she also said that giving and accepting bribes are crimes and if Congress MLAs have taken money, then FIR should be lodged.

Gehlot has accused Home Minister Shah but Shah's honesty and integrity are well known, she said.

It is notable that Gehlot then deputy Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs had revolted against his leadership in July 2020. The month-long crisis ended after the intervention of the party's high command. Pilot was then removed as the deputy chief minister and state Congress president.