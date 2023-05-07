Ashok Gehlot's Big Claim: 'Vasundhara Raje Helped Save Cong Govt In 2020'

In a statement that's set to shake up state politics, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today said that his predecessor Vasundhara Raje had helped save his government in the year 2020 against a rebellion by his then Deputy Sachin Pilot. Gehlot, who later in the same speech alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah paid money to some of his party MLAs, ostensibly gave an impression that Raje went against the motives of her party's central leadership in 'order to do what was right'. Gehlot, narrating an incident from 1990s, said he didn't support the toppling of the then BJP government led by Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, "as it was unfair", and in the same manner, Vasundhara Raje and two other leaders did not support the toppling of the Congress government in 2020.

Addressing a programme in Dholpur, Gehlot also named two other senior leaders ---- former assembly speaker Kailash Meghwal and MLA Shobharani Kushwah ---- who he claimed helped in saving his government. Ashok Gehlot said three leaders from the BJP - Union Ministers Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had conspired together to topple his government. 'Understanding Between Vasundhara Raje and Ashok Gehlot' Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot has often claimed that Vasundhara Raje is in collusion with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. However, a few days ago, Raje rejected the charge, saying "milk and lemon juice does not mix together". Earlier this month, Pilot had criticised Gehlot over corruption issues, and also accused the government led by the veteran Congress leader of not taking any action against Raje over corruption cases.

Responding to Pilot`s claims, Raje, while speaking at a programme during her visit to Suratgarh on Thursday, asked "does milk and lemon juice ever mix"? "Many people have been deliberately telling that `we (she and Gehlot) have met, and there is a collusion between us`. How is this possible with someone with whom principles and ideology do not match?" she wondered. 'Return Money Taken From Amit Shah' Gehlot, in the same speech, asked his party MLAs "to return the money to Union Home Minister Amit Shah." "At that time Rs 10 to 20 crore were distributed to our MLAs. That money should be returned to Amit Shah. "Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat all together conspired to topple our government. Money was distributed to the MLAs in Rajasthan. These people are not taking money back. I am worried, why are they not taking the money back?" he said. "I even told our MLAs who took Rs 10-20 crore that if they have spent some of the amount, I will give that part. I will get it from AICC (party high command). You give the money back to Amit Shah," he added. "If you have taken Rs 10 crore, then give back Rs 10 crore, if you have taken Rs 15 crore, then give back Rs 15 crore to him. Don`t keep his money. If you keep his money, he will always keep pressure on you. He is also the Home Minister, he will threaten, intimidate like he does in Gujarat. Shiv Sena was divided into two pieces by intimidation in Maharashtra. Amit Shah plays a very dangerous game," Gehlot claimed.