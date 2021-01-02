BIG NEWS: Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN gets subject expert committee nod

New Delhi: The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech and ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) has been approved by the subject expert committee for restricted emergency use authorisation.

The COVAXIN is the first indigenous coronavirus vaccine to be approved by the Subject Expert Committee of CDSCO. The approval has been granted with conditions in public interest.

Confirming the development in a press statement, it said: "The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) makes recommendations in respect of Accelerated Approval Process request of M/s Serum Institute of India and M/s Bharat Biotech International Ltd as well as about Phase-III Trials of M/s Cadila Healthcare Ltd."

Now, an approval will be sought from the DCGI.

Bharat Biotech, in collaboration with ICMR has developed the vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccine by Serum Institute India has been granted also with conditions and permission to Cadila Health Care for phase III clinical trials has been approved.

Meanwhile, dry run for COVID-19 vaccination commenced in all States and UT governments across the country from Saturday with the objective to gear up for the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine when it is ready.

According to Union Health Ministry, the objective is to "assess operational feasibility in the use of COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) application in a field environment, to test the linkages between planning and implementation and to identify the challenges and guide the way forward prior to actual implementation".

