BIG setback for Uddhav Thackeray, now his nephew joins hands with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

A statement from Shinde's office released after the meeting said Nihar Thackeray will start his political journey under the CM's leadership. Nihar Thackeray, who has stayed away from politics all this while, is married to the daughter of BJP leader and former state minister Harshvardhan Patil. 

  • Uddhav Thackeray's nephew has now joined the Eknath Shinde camp
  • Nihar met CM Shinde today and pledged his full support
  • Nihar Thackeray is the son of late Bindumadhav Thackeray, the eldest son of Sena founder Bal Thackeray

Mumbai: In yet another jolt to former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, his nephew Nihar Thackeray has reportedly joined the rebel Sena camp led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. According to reports, Nihar met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday and extended his support to the latter.

It may be recalled that Nihar Thackeray is the son of late Bindumadhav Thackeray, the eldest son of Sena founder Bal Thackeray. 

Last month, Shinde led a revolt in the Shiv Sena and walked away with nearly 40 party MLAs. On June 30, he took oath as chief minister with support of the BJP.

