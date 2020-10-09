हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bihar Assembly election 2020

Bihar assembly election 2020: Shiv Sena likely to contest on 50 seats; Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya to address virtual rallies

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the party is likely to contest on 50 seats in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. As per reports, the party has prepared a list of 20-star campaigners for Bihar elections.

Bihar assembly election 2020: Shiv Sena likely to contest on 50 seats; Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya to address virtual rallies

Maharashtra’s ruling party Shiv Sena is likely to contest on around 50 seats in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, said MP Sanjay Raut. He said the party will do campaigning in the Bihar election through virtual rallies and party chief Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aditya will address people in these rallies.

However, the party has made no formal announcement yet on the number of seats in which the Shiv Sena will contest in Bihar.

Shiv Sena has prepared a list of 20 probable star-campaigners includes the names of Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray, his son and Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, as per reports. The list also include names like Rajya Sabha MPs Anil Desai and Priyanka Chaturvedi, Lok Sabha MPs Arvind Sawant, Krupal Tumane and Vinayak Raut along with former MP Chandrakant Khaire, and state ministers Subhash Desai, Gulabrao Patil.

Also Read: Bihar assembly election 2020: Here's the district-wise election schedule for three-phase polls

Though Uddhav Thackeray’s party does not have a formidable voter base outside Maharashtra, the party has been contesting elections in states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, and Goa. 

Shiv Sena had earlier said that it will field a candidate against Gupteshwar Pandey since he sought a CBI probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The Sena-NCP-Congress, partners in the MVA government in Maharashtra, have been critical of the former IPS officer over his remarks.

The Bihar Assembly polls for 243 assembly seats will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Tags:
Bihar Assembly election 2020Uddhav ThackerayAditya ThackeraySanjay RautShiv Senabihar elections 2020
Next
Story

YSRCP MP Ramakrishna Raju, 10 others booked in Rs 826-crore bank loan default case
  • 69,06,151Confirmed
  • 1,06,490Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,54,83,758Confirmed
  • 10,44,085Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT27M41S

Badi Bahas: Journalism has been sold for TRP?