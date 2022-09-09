Bihar Board 10th 12th Exams 2023 Date Sheet: BSEB sent up exams likely from THIS MONTH- Check tentative schedule and other details here

Bihar Board 2023 Datesheet: Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB would be conducting the Bihar 10th 12th Board Exams 2023 in February. According to the media reports, BSEB has already created the Matric and Inter courses' BSEB sent up test schedule. It is anticipated that the final schedule would be posted soon on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. According to the media reports, the Bihar Board's matric sent-up exams will start on November 15, 2022. Intermediate exams for class 12 will start on October 11, 2022. Candidates should be aware that the official website has not been updated as of yet.

According to the media reports, the Board Representatives, BSEB has already prepared the question papers for the matric and inter exams. The board said last week in September that the question paper would be made available to all DEO offices.

Bihar Board 2023 Datesheet: Key Points

The BSEB has already prepared the question papers for the matric and inter exams.

The question paper will reportedly be made available to all DEO offices by the board in September last week, as per the media reports.

On the OMR sheet, candidates must check the box next to the correct response.

Additionally, students will have an additional 15 minutes to peruse the question paper.

To ensure they don't miss any updates, they should keep an eye on the official website and Twitter account.

Additionally, the media source notes that over 30 lakh pupils have registered to take the test.

Over 13 lakh students will appear for the BSEB Inter, while about 17 lakh kids will take the class 10th Matric test administered by the Bihar Board.

Once the test is over, all linked schools are required to transmit their results to the district education office.

The date of admit card release has not yet been made public. Students must have their registration number and password ready in order to download the same.