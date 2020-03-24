Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2020 declared; check your marks at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

New Delhi: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Tuesday (March 24) declared Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2020 and it included all streams: arts, science, and commerce. Students can check their results online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

According to the BSEB, a total of 80.44% students have passed the examination, while the pass percentage last year was 79.76. Notably, the intermediate exams were held from February 3 to 13, 2020 in which as many as 12,04,834 students had appeared.

The board had already released the answer key for the objective questions that were asked in the intermediate examination.

The students can follow the steps given below to check their result:

1. Visit the official website and on the home page, click on “Results” tab

2. Click on the link that reads, ‘Class XII results”

3. Click on the stream for which you want to check the results

4. A new page will appear on the screen, just fill up your details and log in

5. Now, check your result on the screen. You can download it and take the print out for future references

According to reports, the BSEB will conduct verification and interview of the top 5 rank holders of all streams through Whatsapp video call in view of coronavirus outbreak.

The pass percentage for arts, commerce, and science stream is 81.44%, 93.26%, and 77.39%, respectively. Neha Kumari has secured 476 marks (95.2%) to bag the top position in the science stream, while Sakshy Kumar topped in arts stream by scoring 474 marks (94.80%) out of 500.